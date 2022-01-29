IPL 2022-'We Don’t Want to Copy Anyone'-Lucknow Supergiants Mentor Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir not only shone with the bat for KKR, but was among the masterminds of their turnaround. Back in 2010, KKR was down in the dumps and had failed to qualify for the last four for three consecutive years. It was at this juncture that Gambhir was brought onboard as the skipper. From there on KKR never looked back as they reached the semi-finals in 2011 which was followed by IPL trophy in 2012. He also led them to 2014 IPL title as well. It was his expertise at the franchise which landed him the job at Sanjiv Goenka’s brand new Lucknow franchise named Lucknow Supergiants. Now the onus is once again on ‘Gauti’ to make the Supergiants the best ever franchise as they compete in their first-ever IPL this year in April.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to create a legacy and create something which has never been created before. We don’t want to copy anyone; we need to have our own template, we need to have our own legacy as well. And what better than when you have no baggage," said Gautam Gambhir in a chat with Boria Majumdar.

Referring to Goenka’s previous stint at Pune Supergiants, Gambhir added that they have some unfinished business left. Pune had a bad opening season in 2016 under MS Dhoni following which they handed the leadership to Australia’s Steve Smith. Smith then led them to the final in 2017 only to lose it by a singe run to Mumbai Indians. “Sanjiv (Goenka) sir, when he had Pune (franchise), they missed winning the title by one run. So it’s going to be a great challenge if we can finish that unfinished business as well but then we can’t promise that it’s going to happen in one year. It’s a long-term prospect as well. It’s not going to be something like we are going to think only for this year," concluded Gautam Gambhir.

The 2022 IPL mega auctions will be held on 12th and 13th February in the city of Bangalore ahead of the 15th edition of the IPL. The tournament will kick off in last week of March.

