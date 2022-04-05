IPL 2022: 'We Have Been Brilliant With Ball In Last Three Games'-KL Rahul

Skipper KL Rahul’s masterstroke to hand the ball to Avesh Khan was just what the doctor ordered as he went onto bowl a great 18th over and ended up picking up four big wickets for only 24 runs and bowled a brilliant 18th over to turn the match decisively in LSG’s favour. Asked to bat first, skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda struck useful half-centuries to lift Lucknow Super Giants to 169 for seven after a disastrous start.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

“What’s been pleasing is that we have always found a way to stay in the game and give ourselves a chance to win, we did that again today. Not ideal to lose three wickets in the first four overs, it’s not something that’ll bring us down. that’s something we need to learn as a batting group how we can play risk-free cricket. With the ball, we have been brilliant in all three games and that’s something we need to carry ahead. You don’t chat so much in the middle," Rahul said.

“You don’t want to plan too much as openers. If the wicket is good, both of us go. We have the extra batter with Jason coming in, the plan is put the pressure on the opposition. That’s the body language we want to carry, go out there and look to hit boundaries and sixes."

“If we end up losing a couple of wickets, we need to assess the conditions quickly. Quinton and Lewis, it didn’t matter if an offie was bowling, they wanted to put pressure on him, didn’t come off the this game but that’s something to learn. I have been playing with him (Hooda) for the last 3-4 seasons and we talk a lot."

Earlier, after his team lost three wickets for just 27 runs in the powerplay, Rahul (68 off 50 balls) found an able ally in Hooda (51 off 33 balls) and added 87 runs for the fourth wicket to revive the innings.

Advertisement

Rahul hit six fours and a six, while Hooda found the fence three times and also cleared it thrice.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here