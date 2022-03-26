IPL 2022: We Might Actually See The Virat Kohli of 2016 After Relieved of Captaincy Duty - Sunil Gavaskar

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels that Virat Kohli might return to his best form after getting relieved of the captaincy responsibility. After leading RCB for 9 years, Kohli had announced before the second leg of the 2021 season that it would be his last as the franchise’s captain. RCB reached the playoffs stage four times under Kohli’s leadership but failed to win the trophy.

Gavaskar feels that as a captain, the player has to think about his 10 other teammates about their form and the things which are not going in their favour. With the change in leadership at RCB camp, Gavaskar predicts that Kohli might return to his best form of 2016 where he smashed 973 runs.

“At the moment, we do not know whether Kohli will be captain again. Sometimes when a player is relieved of the burden of captaincy, he flourishes as he is not thinking about 10 other players. When you are captain, you are thinking about 10 other players and sometimes also the other members of your squad, about their form or lack of form and things that they are not doing right which when they do it right, will be good for the team. This season, we might actually see the Kohli of 2016 where he got almost 1000 runs in the IPL season," Gavaskar said during a Gameplan episode aired on Star Sports.

Kohli had a great record with the bat during his captaincy tenure at RCB where he scored 4881 runs in 140 matches.

Gavaskar further talked about Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell who rejuvenated his IPL career last year after joining RCB. The former India captain said that if Maxwell decided to emulate what retired AB de Villiers did for RCB then it will be a great sign for the franchise.

“Maxwell’s cricket depends on how he approaches every inning. There are times when his approach has been unbelievably fantastic and then there are times it has not been that great. Last season, he was in a team with Virat Kohli and ABD, two of the finest batsmen that the game has seen and so maybe he lifted his game. He raised the level of his game to try to keep up with that. If he says to himself I am going to do what ABD has done for RCB, then RCB could be in for a real magic season from Maxwell," Gavaskar said.

RCB will open their IPL 2022 campaign under new captain Faf du Plessis on March 27 against Punjab Kings.

