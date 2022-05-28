IPL 2022: 'We Spent 95 Percent of Our Budget On Playing Eleven During Auctions'-Kumar Sangakkara

Rajasthan Royals played their finest cricket as they made it to the finals of the IPL since their inaugural run back in 2008. The team owes the credit to their new Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara who executed a complete restructuring, letting go of non-performers. At times, removing them. He also brought onboard his mate Lasith Malinga. Prasidh Krishna firing at all cylinders has got something to do with ex-Sri Lankan.

Jos Buttler’s resurgence as a T20 cricketer, who slammed four centuries this season had Sangakkara written all over. He gave him the confidence and allowed him to be a leader on the field where he was seen going to bowlers for occasional on-field advice. After helping them reach the finals so many years later, Sangakkara gave a peak at what had changed this season.

“All the planning, all the hard work. Really tough with the close defeat to Gujarat Titans but the guys got back up and came back strongly. The entire bowling unit was outstanding. Special mention to Prasidh. We had 16 to defend in the last game, and three sixes by Miller. It can cause a huge dent in the confidence. But he was honest, he was great in the nets. Then Trent Boult. And Obed McCoy, his mother, has been quite ill back home, but he has been able to put that aside. She is recovering well," Sangakkara said.

“Jos Buttler backs his strengths and manoeuvres the bowling to bowl more and more to his strengths. The great thing is he can accelerate anytime. Overall, he is a wonderful guy who thinks deeply about his game and himself," Sangakkara said.

He said the team has crunched the numbers and played with data to chalk out the best possible strategy so far in the season.

“At the auction table, we spent 90-95% of our purse on putting together our first XI. We worked hard on data to work on the players we wanted. We put emphasis on experience at the moment. We have a spattering of youngsters who will become stars later, but our first XI has a strong share of seasoned internationals. Full credit to Giles Lindsay, our analyst, Zubin Barucha and the rest of the staff. Wins don’t just happen. It takes a lot of planning, hard work, and execution on the field."

