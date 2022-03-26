IPL 2022: 'We Were Trying To Take The Game Deep'-Ravindra Jadeja

New era began at Chennai Superkings on a very bad note as they went onto lose the match by six wickets and nine balls to spare. The fight was just not there for the yellow brigade as they went onto lose timely wickets in the day. Thanks to ex-skipper MS Dhoni, they did manage to reach a score of 131. Later as they came out to bowl, they couldn’t pick wickets and got their first breakthrough only after the scoreboard read 43. The game slowed down only when Mitchell Santner bowled in tandem with skipper Ravindra Jadeja. Dwayne Bravo also took three wickets.

“Dew will be the vital part in this edition. If you win the toss, you will look to bowl first. The wicket was a little damp in the first 6-7 overs and then it came on nicely in the back end of the innings. We were trying to take the game deep. Everybody bowled well given the dew. Bravo bowled very well, said Jadeja in the post-match presentation."

Advertisement

A brilliant bowling performance followed by an impactful batting effort helped Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the opening match of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Saturday. KKR bowlers — Umesh Yadav (2/20) and Varun Chakaravarthy (1/23) bowled well and restricted Chennai Super Kings to 131-5 despite a fighting fifty by former captain MS Dhoni (50 off 38).

Ravindra Jadeja (26 off 28) who was leading the CSK for the very first time looked under pressure while batting but former skipper Dhoni scored a timely half-century and added 70 runs for the sixth wicket to take Chennai to a respectable total. In reply, opener Ajinkya Rahane played a fine knock (44 off 34) while Sam Billings (25), Nitish Rana (20) and Shreyas Iyer (20 not out) also made valuable contributions with the bat as KKR chased down the target in 18.3 overs with six wickets in hand.

Advertisement

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here