IPL 2022: Weather Forecast For Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders have had a similar fate in the current season of IPL. After starting off their campaign on a high note, both the teams have struggled to keep the momentum going and are languishing at the bottom half of the points table. While Delhi will come into the match with the hope of repeating their last performance against the Kolkata outfit, Shreyas Iyer and co. will be eager to break the losing streak.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

In their last outing, KKR did well to restrict the in-form Gujarat Titans to 156 in the first innings. However, the batting lineup failed to back their bowlers. The plan to open with Sunil Narine failed once again as Gujarat bowlers gave Kolkata early jolts. While Rinku Singh’s heroics and Andre Russel’s presence gave Kolkata some home, Hardik Pandya and co. eventually managed to seal the game by 8 runs.

DC, on the other hand, almost completed the biggest chase of the season in their last match against Rajasthan Royals. Chasing a mammoth 223 runs, DC needed 36 off the last over and Rovman Powell did well to deposit the first three balls into the stands. However, with the no-ball controversy and drama that unfolded on the field, Delhi lost the momentum and lost the game by 15 runs.

DC and KKR will look to get two crucial points and strengthen their position in the playoff race.

Weather report

Advertisement

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly clear on Thursday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Kolkata vs Delhi game in the evening as there are zero chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 9 km/h on match day while the temperature could hover around 29 to 35 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 65 per cent.

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Possible XIs

Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Line-up: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Delhi Capitals Predicted Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here