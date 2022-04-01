IPL 2022: We're Eagerly Waiting for Suryakuamr Yadav to Take the Field, Says Zaheer Khan

Surya has been a vital member of the Mumbai Indians, churning out one match-winning performance after another on a consistent basis. Ever since he was bought in the mega auction of 2018, he has scored over 300 runs each season, going past 400 twice and 500 once. He has also been versatile, having batted at all spots, from No.1 to No.6, although he has made the No.3 spot his own, with more than 1,000 runs for Mumbai Indians at No.3. However due to injury he had to sit out of MI’s first game of the 2022, which the five-time champions lost to Delhi Capitals. With the return of Yadav confirmed by MI’s Director of Operations Zaheer Khan, MI will be hoping to put their first win on the board.

“Suryakumar Yadav is a retained player and has been a key member of this side and we are all eagerly waiting for him to take the field," said Zaheer Khan, Director of Cricket Operations at Mumbai Indians. “In terms of his availability for the next game, yes he is."

Zaheer lauded Surya’s range, and said that although using him tactically was on the cards, the preference would be to stick with what has worked so far. “To have that kind of flexibility is always an advantage for any team," Zaheer said. “Tactically, you will have that advantage and that’s how we are also looking at it. So there is a possibility, or depending on the position we are playing and the conditions we are playing in, we might opt for those kind of options. But at the moment, the discussions are pretty much to stick with whatever has been working for us and whatever a player can bring in, in terms of maximum impact."

Khan also confirmed that wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, is also fully fit and has recovered well from the blow he sustained on his toe in the opening game. “He is absolutely fine," Zaheer said. “We’ve taken the necessary actions, just on the precautionary side whatever was required. He has been practicing and training regularly. We had a gap in between, so that obviously helped him as well to prepare for this game. He’s fully fit and available."

One of the trends that has emerged early in IPL 2022 is how responsive pitches have been to quality fast bowling. That’s an area that Mumbai Indians have riches in plenty, with Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi and Daniel Sams playing the last game, and the likes of Riley Meredith and Jaydev Unadkat waiting in the wings.

“The wickets have been fresh. For the last couple of games, you could see that," Zaheer said. “There’s not been much of cricket played on these middle surfaces which are usually used for big games. That has been very evident in this season so far, that the wickets have been fresh and there’s been help for bowlers as well. The wickets are assisting fast bowlers up front so there will be some discussions around that and strategies made around that, for sure.

“Role clarity is a process every year. Every year you look to stack up your squad in a particular way, you want to take into consideration various factors around how the season goes," Zaheer added. “You’ve got to have that flexibility as well. The phases of the game have certain importance. You have your main bowlers or main batters batting in certain phases, it also depends on the opposition how you want to plan, where you are seizing those moments of the game tactically. So this is just a process which goes on and effort is always made to have that clear and transparent communication with each and every individual of this squad."

Apart from the pitches, the other challenge teams have had to cope with is dew. Mumbai Indians have practiced for it, and they’re ready for it too.

“Dew is something which is not in your control. You have got to just prepare yourself," Zaheer said. “You have seen bowlers using the wet ball in practices, just to get an understanding about what kind of options they can use in match situations. You have seen now, teams are opting now for six bowling options, or seven bowling options, considering all these kinds of factors. That’s how we are also approaching it. At times with dew coming in, it becomes difficult for spinners to bowl. Sometimes for fast bowlers also you have seen, the yorkers become ineffective in certain games. Those are the challenges, you have got to just accept them and learn to deal with them."

