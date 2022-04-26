Delhi Capitals batter Rovman Powell feels that the team has no time to think about the past match where the much-talked no-ball controversy erupted against Rajasthan Royals. Powell was on the strike himself when a full-toss delivery was not checked for a no-ball by the on-field umpire which made the Delhi Capitals camp furious at that time.

Powell, who smashed three sixes in the first three balls of the dramatic final over, expressed that the team doesn’t have time to dwell in the past.

“It is something we have to put behind us very fast. We have a lot of games coming up, and we have no time to dwell in the past. You know, we have to always look to the future because some important games are coming up. Important games for us to win to qualify for the next round of the competition. We have no time to sit and think about what happened in the past," said Powell.

Powell said that the team is focused to get back to the winning ways in their next clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 28.

Talking about his power-hitting ability, Powell said that he was confident about hitting 6 sixes in an over against Rajasthan after connection the first three.

He further added, “To be honest, I was pretty confident (at hitting six sixes in an over). After I got the first two, I was like what can happen from here, and then I got the next one. I was just hoping that it was a no-ball, but the umpire’s decision is final, and we as cricketers take that and move on."

The West Indies power-hitter is delighted to get back to form and wants to continue the momentum in the next phase of the season.

“It felt good. I’ve been searching for that for the last few games, and it’s finally good to see a few come out in the middle. It’s just for me to take the confidence from that game leading up to the rest of the matches, and just transfer it to the next phase of the competition," he said.

Speaking about Delhi Capital’s upcoming matches, the 28-year-old batter said, “It’s some important games. We are at seventh in the table, and that is a good place to be at this point of the competition. It’s just for us now to continue to climb the ladder, and hopefully will reach our goal, which is the top four. Once we qualify for the top four, then we have a shot at winning the 2022 IPL."

