IPL 2022: "What is Satisfying is The Value That Price Tag Has" - Harshal Patel on Fetching INR 10.75 Crore in Auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel talked about the hefty price tag of INR 10.75 crore which he is carrying this season in the Indian Premier League. Harshal, who was traded by Delhi Capitals to RCB last season, claimed 32 wickets to clinch the Purple Cap. He equalled the record of Dwayne Bravo for most wickets in an IPL season. However, RCB decided not to retain him and get him back in the mega auction. It turned out to be a bidding war in the IPL 2022 auction for Harshal and RCB didn’t let him go and signed him for a whopping INR 10.75 crore.

The 31-year-old said that he was not asked by Delhi Capitals before getting traded to RCB but it was a crucial moment in his personal and cricketing life.

“Delhi Capitals just informed me that we have traded you to RCB. Apparently, RCB paid them extra money to bring me on board. That was a pivotal moment in my cricketing and personal life," Harshal said on YouTube channel Breakfast With Champions.

He further recalled a conversation with his brother which changed his mindset towards the auction.

“I was speaking with my brother and he said ‘the auction is a marketplace’, you are offering your services and people are bidding for those services. So, you have the option to either upgrade yourself or you will continue to be in a position where people are not looking to buy your services," he added.

Harshal further said that the INR 10.75 crore doesn’t excite him much but what is satisfying for him is the value which is attached to the price tag.

“That I took very seriously, it was about the value that was attached to the price tag. For right now, I do not think I am the kind of person who needs Rs 10.75 crore in his life. I don’t have these types of interests, what is satisfying is the value that tag has. That is a decision I made after the 2018 auction that I want to be a valuable player and I want to be the valuable player. When the team is named, I should be the automatic entry, that we need to feature his name. That drove all my decisions, my decision to take more risks on the field and my decision to be more expressive on the field," he further stated.

