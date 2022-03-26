IPL 2022: 'Whatever MS Dhoni Does I Just Try to Imitate It'-Sheldon Jackson

Sheldon Jackson affected a brilliant stumping which saw the back of dangerman Robin Uthappa in the opening game of IPL 2022. So brilliant was Jackson that even Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar praised the cricketer, saying that his ‘lightning stumping’ reminded him of MS Dhoni. The cricketer will be happy as his stumping helped change the course of the game with KKR winning the match by 7 wickets.

“In the start I had nerves, but the management and coaching staff are brilliant. They helped me to calm down, they backed me and I am very grateful to them. He (MS Dhoni) always been my inspiration. I always looked upto him and whatever he does I just try to imitate it and I have a lot to look and lot to learn from him. Learning a lot (On playing the helicopter shot) and picking up quite a lot from him (MSD) actually," Jackson told the post match presentation.

Jackson had to wait for his moment and finally it arrived as he executed a superb stumping. He collected the ball and removed the bails in a flash which made sure KKR are right back after jolting CSK early. “A number of top cricketer even Sachin Tendulkar enjoyed Jackson’s act and tweeted their wishes. That was an outstanding stumping. @ShelJackson27’s speed reminded me of MS Dhoni," Sachin said.

A brilliant bowling performance followed by an impactful batting effort helped Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the opening match of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Saturday.

KKR bowlers — Umesh Yadav (2/20) and Varun Chakaravarthy (1/23) bowled well and restricted Chennai Super Kings to 131-5 despite a fighting fifty by former captain MS Dhoni (50 off 38).

Ravindra Jadeja (26 off 28) who was leading the CSK for the very first time looked under pressure while batting but former skipper Dhoni scored a timely half-century and added 70 runs for the sixth wicket to take Chennai to a respectable total.

In reply, opener Ajinkya Rahane played a fine knock (44 off 34) while Sam Billings (25), Nitish Rana (20) and Shreyas Iyer (20 not out) also made valuable contributions with the bat as KKR chased down the target in 18.3 overs with six wickets in hand.

