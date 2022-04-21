IPL 2022: ‘Where Am I Going?’, Asks Dhawal Kulkarni As Reports of Him Joining Mumbai Indians Emerge

With the news of Mumbai pacer and IPL veteran Dhawal Kulkarni set to join Mumbai Indians doing the round, the pacer took to Twitter to add more intrigue to the entire saga asking fans, presumably where he may end up playing, or it’s a question that he himself needs an answer to. Earlier, Kulkarni’s name was associated with Chennai Super Kings as a possible replacement alongside Ishant Sharma for the injured Deepak Chahar, who was ruled out of IPL 2022 owing to a back injury he suffered at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) while recovering from a quadriceps tear he sustained ahead of IPL 2022. CSK eventually, decided not to ask for a replacement player for Chahar as they felt no Indian bowler available currently can match up to Chahar.

Interestingly, Kulkarni is currently part of the host broadcasters’ – Star Sports - Hindi commentary panel, his first stint being a cricket analyst. While there were rumours that Mumbai Indian pacer Tymal Mills had sustained an injury and could be ruled out of the remainder of the season – which still is unconfirmed – and hence the five-time champions are mulling drafting in Kulkarni. MI have had a torrid start to their campaign losing all of their matches played so far – 6 – and are on the verge of getting eliminated from the playoff race if they lose to their struggling counterpart Chennai Super Kings in today’s mega clash. CSK with one win are 9th on the table while MI are placed 10th.

However, as per a report in the Times of India, MI’s insistence on adding Kulkarni to their weak bowling setup is based on Rohit Sharma being keen to get the medium-pacer on board. Having played most of his cricket in Mumbai, Kulkarni is well aware of the pitches and since all the league matches are being played at venues spread across Maharashtra, Kulkarni’s know-how could be a valuable addition to the tea,

“MI skipper Rohit Sharma was keen on adding Kulkarni to strengthen their pace attack. Being from Mumbai, he’s aware of how to bowl in Mumbai and Pune, where IPL 15 is being held," said a source as quoted by the national daily.

It is interesting to note that Kulkarni had gone unsold in the IPL 2022 auction. A veteran of 92 IPL games, Kulkarni has played for MI, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions. He was with MI in the 2021 season but managed to play just one game. Overall, he has 86 wickets at 28.77 with the best bowling figures of 4/14. The 33-year-old has also represented India in 12 ODIs between 2014 and 2016 and has 19 wickets to show at 26.73. He has also played two T20Is, claiming three wickets.

