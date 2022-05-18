IPL 2022: Who is KKR's Abhijeet Tomar? - All You Need to About the Batter Who Replaced Ajinkya Rahane Against LSG

A victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) doesn’t guarantee a playoff berth for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but they need to remain positive and go for the win. With the same motive, Shreyas Iyer & Co took the field at DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday. The two-time champions have already experimented with 13 different combinations in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. And now, they were forced to make another change after Ajinkya Rahane was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

KKR on Wednesday handed a debut to batsman Abhijeet Tomar who plays domestic cricket for Rajasthan. The right-hand batter caught the limelight after a terrific run at the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 in which he scored 333 runs at an average of 66.60.(IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG Live Score)

Advertisement

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Domestic debut in 2018-19

Tomar made his domestic debut for Rajasthan in the 2018-19 season but couldn’t continue longer due to injuries and Covid-19 suspending the cricketing activities in the country.

On his return, he trained under the watchful eyes of former Rajasthan Ranji skipper Dishant Yagnik, who is currently working with the Rajasthan Royals as a fielding coach. During his recovery stage, he also pursued a law degree.

During Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, he smashed an unbeaten 104 against Punjab. The opposition bowling attack featured the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Harpreet Brar and Mayank Markande; the regular names in the IPL.

Tomar followed it up with a 92 against Goa, helping his side to win the game by 84 runs. He later scored a 58 against Services but Rajasthan couldn’t manage to win that encounter. The 27-year-old ended the season as the highest run-scorer of Rajasthan.

Advertisement

Despite scoring hundreds of runs, he wasn’t considered for the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG, Team News: Lucknow Opt to Bat With 3 Big Changes; Kolkata Hand Debut to Abhijeet Tomar

IPL Trials and getting a KKR contract

Advertisement

Following his heroics in the domestic circuit, Tomar was invited for trials by KKR, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians. He scored an unbeaten 70 in a trial game for the Royals. KKR and RR indulged in a bidding war at the players’ auctions. Finally, the Knight Riders secured his services for INR 40 Lakhs.

Tomar Idolises David Warner

The right-hand batter draws inspiration from Australian batter David Warner and wishes to emulate him as a successful all-format opener without changing his technique too much.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here