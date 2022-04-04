IPL 2022: Who is Punjab Kings' New Pace Sensation Vaibhav Arora?

Punjab Kings debutant Vaibhav Arora caused early tremors Chennai Super Kings camp with the new ball as he scintillating Powerplay spell left the defending champions struggling in the chase of 181 at the Brabourne Stadium. The right-arm pacer generated pace, swing and bounce in an unchanged spell of four overs to finish with figures of 2/21.

He dismissed CSK opener Robin Uthappa in his first over and in the following, accounted for Moeen Ali - both international players.

So who is Vaibhav?

The 24-year-old cricketer plays for Himachal Pradesh in Indian domestic cricket. He moved to Himachal as a professional after not getting a chance for Punjab U-19 teams despite being selected on multiple occasions.

Nearly Quit Cricket

However, twice he flirted with the idea of quitting cricket and start looking for a job elsewhere. The first time was when his family suffered huge loss in their business and Vaibhav being the eldest kid was expected to start earning money. The personal financial turmoil combined with failure to make it to the U-19 team forced the budding pacer to leave cricket.

“I was shocked. My first reaction to him was that you suffered the injury on your knees, not your head. I knew that his family was going through financial problems. So I called his father and asked him to give two more years to Vaibhav, I will take care of all the finances; he doesn’t have to pay a single penny," his childhood coach Ravi Verma told The Indian Express.

Verma convinced him otherwise and helped him move to Himachal. However, Vaibhav again called his coach to help him look for a career option elsewhere and Verma again changed his mind.

Eventually, things took a turn for the best and Vaibhav started getting noticed for his performance with the ball. On Ranji debut, he finished with figures of 9/105 against Saurashtra that included the scalp of India batter Cheteshwar Pujara.

Trials with IPL teams followed and he was even picked up Kolkata Knight Riders for last season. He though made his debut for PBKS on Sunday night with the franchise having bought him for a whopping Rs 2 crore at the mega auction in February.

“Yeah there was pressure of it being a debut match for me but I had belief in myself, that I’ve done this before in the domestic circuit and practice matches," Arora said of his performance against CSK.

He continued, “Wherever we’ve played - I’ve always bowled well with the new ball, swung it both ways. So there was confidence. I reaped the result of that confidence," Arora said in the post-match press conference."

