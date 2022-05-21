IPL 2022: 'Why Don't We Accept He is Done'-Fans Unhappy With Another MS Dhoni Slow Innings

Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered win against five-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 5 wickets, with two balls remaining. Chennai landed on the losing side despite Moen Ali’s sensational knock of 93 runs off 57 balls. But other than Ali, the Chennai batters were not in their best element. In the powerplay, the team pinned 75/1 and CSK looked in a good spot.

However, the remaining 14 overs changed the course of the match, as RR conceded only 75 runs - which stopped CSK at 150. Fans were disappointed as Chennai batters, including MS Dhoni, weren’t able to create an impact - in their final game of the tournament. Dhoni, who is considered as one of the greatest finishers, took 28 deliveries to score 26 runs. Fans slammed Dhoni’s knock and the way Chennai slowed down at the backend even though when the pitch was a good for batting.

A fan tweeted, “Moeen Ali sent us on Mars, Jagadeeshan brought us back", while another wrote, “What a team! Overs 3 to 6: 72-0, and other 16 overs: 78-6."

Blaming Dhoni, a user tweeted: “Why don’t we accept that he his done. "

For this user, CSK’s inning looked like this.

“Power play 75/1 next 14 overs 75/6 on a wonderful batting pitch. Disappointing. If CSK doesn’t get an auction expert next year to cover major holes unfortunately going will get tougher in the next 2 years much to the disappointment of their loyal fans," a tweet on the microblogging site read.

Chasing 150 wasn’t a tedious task for Rajasthan. But apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal’s half-century, Jos Buttler, skipper Sanju Samson, and Devdutt Padikkal departed for low runs. Next came in Ravichandran Ashwin, who single-handedly, motored Rajasthan’s innings. He smashed unbeaten 40 runs off 23 balls, including 2 fours and 3 sixes with a strike rate of over 170. Ashwin was also given the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his overall performance with both bat and ball. During CSK’s innings, Ashwin had given only 28 runs in his four overs, and he also scalped a wicket.

With this triumph, Rajasthan sealed a spot for themselves in the playoffs. Will RR be able to lift the IPL cup this season?

