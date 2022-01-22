IPL 2022: Why Team Lucknow Signed KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis And Ravi Bishnoi?

New IPL franchise Lucknow on Friday announced they have signed India limited overs vice-captain KL Rahul, Australian allrounder Marcus Stoinis and young legspinner Ravi Bishnoi as their draft picks.

Explaining the reason behind their choices, team owner Sanjiv Goenka branded the trio as multi-dimensional players.

“There were multiple things. We were looking at not only building a team for one or two seasons, as we did in the case of Pune, but actually, building the foundation for a team, which will compete successfully for many years," said Goenka on said on Star Sports’ IPL: Selection Day.

“We were also looking for players with more than one facet, so not singular-dimension players. So, KL is not only an outstanding batsman, he’s a great wicketkeeper. Marcus is a great finisher, a good bowler, and a phenomenal fielder. Ravi brings a unique dimension to the spin department and is an exceptional fielder.

“So, we looked for players, who could do more than just one thing; players who would be with the franchise for several years - three, four, five, six, seven, eight years. And KL is in the batting department, Marcus is an all-rounder and Ravi is a bowler, so we have tried to cover all the three departments," he added.

Rahul will captain the franchise and Goenka said the batter is evolving and growing both as a player and a leader.

“I have been very impressed by KL’s not only batting and wicketkeeping abilities, but his leadership skills. He is evolving, he is growing, he is maturing as a player, as a leader and he is somebody I would’ve wanted to lead the team. And I do believe, given the right atmosphere, given the right environment, he will emerge as a phenomenal leader, and he has everything it takes to succeed," he said.

