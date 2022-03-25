IPL 2022: Will New Recruit Ajinkya Rahane Get Chance in Opener Against CSK - Pick Your KKR Strong XI

Despite finishing as runners-up in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the franchise needed a fresh plan to move ahead. The execution began with releasing some big-ticket players, who were part of the leadership group, and replacing them with fresh faces.

To start with, the curious case of Eoin Morgan. The England captain, who led KKR to the finale last year, was ignored by the franchise. In fact, none of the 10 teams showed interest in buying him. Secondly, Dinesh Karthik was not on the cards. However, he made his way back to the RCB.

KKR bid for 21 players at the mega auction. While they repurchased the likes of Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, and Shivam Mavi, they spent a hefty amount of Rs. 12.25 crores to have Shreyas Iyer on board and named him the new leader. The 2-time champions also bought Ajinkya Rahane who brings in a lot of experience with him on the table.

Advertisement

Recently, the Knight Riders roped in Aaron Finch as a replacement of Alex Hales who pulled out citing elongated stay in the bio-bubble. The retained lot of Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy, KKR would like filed a strong XI in the IPL 2022 season opener against defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on March 26.

Here’s our predicted XI of Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakravarthy.

Now it’s your turn to pick your strongest XI. Happy Voting! Remember: You can pick only XI players.

IPL 2022: Pick Your Strongest DC Playing KKR

Happy Voting!

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here