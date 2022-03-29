IPL 2022: 'Win Would Have Been Great But a Lot to Learn From This' - KL Rahul After 5-Wicket Defeat to Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul feels that his team will learn a lot from the 5-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans in their first match of the season. In a thrilling contest at Wankhede Stadium, Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans got the better of Lucknow in the final over as Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Sadarangani snatched victory from a crunch situation.

The match didn’t start on a positive note for both Rahul and Lucknow as the skipper was dismissed on a golden duck which triggered an early top-order collapse. However, Deepak Hooda (55 off 41 balls) and Ayush Badoni (54 off 41 balls) smashed fifties to help their team post 158 for six.

Rahul admitted that the win would have been great for his team but he insisted that the fighting spirit of the middle-order batters will boost the confidence of the team.

“It was a phenomenal game. What a way to start the campaign. Starting off like that with the bat was not ideal but the way we recovered was phenomenal. It gives us so much confidence when the batters in the middle and lower order can do the job. We know with the Wankhede the ball can do a bit at the start and if we can get through that it will be ideal. We couldn’t have started the campaign in any better way. The win would have been great but a lot to learn from this," Rahul said in the post-match presentation.

The Lucknow skipper talked about the early top-order collapse as he heaped praises on the opposition pacer Mohammed Shami to exploit the pitch with his fiery spell.

“Sometimes you gotta give it to the quality of the bowler. We all know how good Shami is and if anyone could exploit the pitch that is Shami. I knew he would be dangerous. It is good to see him bowl that well. With the way we finished and batted in the second half we gave ourselves a chance," he added.

Rahul further talked about the dew which made life difficult for the bowlers but he assured that his team will start practising with the wet ball.

“It gets really difficult with the dew to grip the ball but I don’t want to give that as an excuse. We have to go back and practice bowling with the wet ball. We executed most of our plans but with a wet ball it skids on nicely. Good win for them and good learning for us," Rahul said.

The charismatic batter also heaped praises on young Ayush Badoni who played a crucial 54-run knock from a different situation. Rahul said that the 22-year-old is a 360-degree player and has been phenomenal for the team from the first day in the camp.

“He’s (Badoni) baby AB. He has been phenomenal from the first day. For a little boy he packs a punch and plays 360 degrees, so happy for him as he grabbed the opportunity. It was not ideal for him to walk out with us four down but he did well under pressure and hopefully, he can continue doing that," he concluded

