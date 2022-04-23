IPL 2022: With Cameras Panning at Rishabh Pant, On-Field Incident Involving 'Kulcha' Gets Overlooked | WATCH

Last over drama at the Wankhede Stadium involving Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals brought unnecessary focus on Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant. Amidst all this, fans missed an interesting series of events that transpired on the field and this was involving ‘Kulcha’. It must be noted that it was Kuldeep Yadav who actually was the first person to demand a no-ball. As the spinner became agitated and looked to his skipper Pant, who was vehemently asking the batters to walk off the field, it was Yuzvendra Chahal who distracted his old friend.

In a video that is now going viral, Chahal can be seen stepping in and asking Kuldeep to go back to his usual position of the non-striker. DC staff had started protesting very early after the ball was bowled. It was Kuldeep Yadav, who was at the nonstriker’s end, who was the first DC man to rush to the umpire. Kuldeep, who was at the non-striker’s end, gestured to the umpires demanding that the last delivery be checked for a possible no-ball on height. Powell joined in having a chat with the umpires too. The umpires stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.

Pant then gestured Powell and Kuldeep to come out though assistant coach Shane Watson tried to reason him out. Another DC coaching staff member Praveen Amre went into the playing arena but was told to go back by the umpires. The match though resumed after a long delay and DC lost by 15 runs.

In the end, the distraction proved costly as Delhi Capitals managed to score just two runs on the final three balls with the last ball seeing a wicket. In the end even Shane Watson, Delhi Capitals assistant coach, had to admit that what transpired in the final over was disappointing. “It seems that way in the way the game panned out in the last couple of balls. There’s no question that when there’s a big stoppage of play like that, it changes the momentum. It gave Obed McCoy a little bit of time to regroup as well. In the end the way the game panned out, that stoppage did play into RajasthanRoyals’ hands. It was an unfortunate stoppage," said Watson.

