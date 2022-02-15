IPL 2022: With David Warner, Shardul Thakur Onboard, Can You Pick the Strongest XI for Delhi Capitals?

There were 10 franchises present in Bengaluru at the Indian Premier (IPL) mega auction but the Delhi Capitals were the only ones who added an extra pinch of spice in the show. They bade for almost every player, trying to fetch the best in all departments. Those who were bought, borrowed a handsome deal. And the players who went beyond the budget, the franchise made sure that he gets a hefty amount from some other team. In this process, they got some big-ticket players onboard to strengthen their core that had Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje and Prithvi Shaw.

The biggest highlight of Delhi’s purchase was David Warner who returned to the franchise after more than a decade and was joined by compatriot Mitch Marsh. The T20-world cup champions have given a new life to DC’s dream of winning their maiden title.

The other attraction of DC will be Shardul Thakur who comes after a 6-year association with MS Dhoni. He was joined by Lalit Yadav, Sarfraz Khan, U-19 World Cup winning-captain Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, and Ripal Patel.

Nortje is going to get a lot of backup from his new mates in Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed in the pace-bowling department. On the other hand, Kuldeep Yadav will join Axar Patel with an aim to spin the web around the opposition batters.

DC have two excellent stumpers in Kona Srikar Bharat and Tim Siefert. Not only they are trusted names in the field of keeping wickets but also bring a truckload of batting power with them to the table.

Under the watchful eyes of Ricky Ponting, the team will look to end the quest of their first title victory. But before that, let’s have a look at our predicted DC XI.

>CricketNext’s possible Playing XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (C & wk), Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Nrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungisani Ngidi

So, who’s going to be your pick. Happy Voting! Remember: Choose only 11 players

IPL 2022: Pick Your Strongest DC Playing XI

Happy picking!

