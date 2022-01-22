IPL 2022: With Great Flair And Instinct, Shubman Gill Could be a Match-Winner on His Own - Ahmedabad Batting Coach Gary Kirsten

Ahmedabad team mentor and batting coach Gary Kirsten feels that young batter Shubman Gill can be a match-winner for the team in the Indian Premier League. Ahmedabad, on Friday, announced their draft picks ahead of IPL 2022 auction - Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill. The former Mumbai Indians player has been named the captain of the new franchise. Kirsten, who was the coach of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning team, heaped huge praise on Shubman said that he has great flair and instinct for the game.

While Shubman, who started his IPL journey with KKR after the U-19 World Cup triumph, failed to live up to their expectation in the past couple of seasons as they decided to retain other players over him.

Ahmedabad signed Shubman for a whopping INR 8 crore ahead of the auction as Kirsten said he is looking forward to working with the talented Indian batter.

“Gill is a fantastic player, who, in my view, should be playing for India. He is on the verge of that and has played already. With great flair and instinct for the game, he could be a match-winner on his own," Kirsten said on Star Sports.

“From a batting perspective, I am looking forward to working with him and helping him give the best out of an IPL season. We’re playing in the best competition in the world, just to make sure that it’s something important for us as a franchise and that the players come in and realise that it is an honour to be part of this franchise and performing for this team," he said.

Apart from Kirsten, Ashish Nehra and Vikram Solanki are also part of the Ahmedabad franchise. Interestingly, the trio has worked together for Royal Challengers Bangalore in past. Nehra has been named the head coach while Solkani is the director of cricket.

