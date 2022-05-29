IPL 2022: 'Without Fans Like You, People Like Me at this Age...'-Dinesh Karthik's Heartfelt Message for RCB Fans

By the time IPL 2022 came, Dinesh Karthik was becoming popular, not for his exotic shots, but for his commentary. And then times changed and how. So much so that ‘DK’, who is 36-years-old is all set to play the five-match T20I series against South Africa. Moreover, he also had a great IPL where he redefined the rules for modern-day finishers. He went on to score 330 runs at an average of 55. Full value for money as he was picked up by RCB for Rs 5.50 crore in the IPL mega auction. RCB beat fierce competition from Chennai Super Kings in the auction to finally get their man in the first place.

He would have surely liked to win the IPL trophy with RCB, but fate had other ideas. After being defeated by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator, RCB are knocked out, Karthik shared a heartfelt message for the fans.

“I have been part of many teams but this is the best fanbase I have ever been part of because the cheers that I have gotten in the ground, I have never gotten anywhere else. I am really thankful, without fans like you, people like me at this age would not be pushing myself to try and achieve what I am trying to achieve," Karthik said in a video posted by RCB’s official YouTube handle.

“Thank you so much, you guys mean a lot in my life because it is one thing playing the IPL but when you are able to put a smile on people’s faces, that is the real reason why you play sport. I am really happy, I am really grateful that I have found this franchise and this fanbase who have literally accepted me with open arms."

“I am blessed in many ways to achieve what we did as a team, but most importantly, the fans who have come on my social media feed, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, all these places and the way they talk about me, I do read a little bit here and there. The engagement they give, so much positivity, that is where I feel I have let you all down little bit his year but we will try really hard next season," he added.

Dinesh Karthik played a lot of IPL since his debut in 2008 where he represented teams like Delhi Daredevils, RCB, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders.

