IPL 2022: 'Won't Mind Spending 3-5 Crores on Him'-Aakash Chopra on RR Fast Bowler

Kartik Tyagi when bowled for the first time in IPL, his bowling action was compared to Australia’s Jason Gillispie. He was impressed in his very first season for Rajasthan Royals, but as it happens with young fast bowlers, he got injured and was ruled out of India edition of the IPL 2021. He then made a comeback, but couldn’t make that sort of impact besides bowling that superb over against Punjab Kings. Former India cricketer and popular pundit Aakash Chopra said that he wouldn’t mind shelling as much as INR 5 Cr for someone like the Tyagi. “Kartik Tyagi - he missed the last year slightly due to injury but he was excellent the year prior to that. If I have money in my purse, Kartik Tyagi will be one of my important picks, I won’t mind spending 3-5 crores on him," said the former India player.

“A tall fast bowler, we have discussed earlier as well that in the overseas pacers as well, there is a lot of quantity but not quality. This guy is local, it means go vocal for local," he further explained.

Chopra said Tyagi can bowl at any stage of the game and hence reminds him of Prasidh Krishna. “Indian fast bowler who can bowl at 140 kph, bowl with the new and the old ball, can bowl the yorkers, bouncers, slower ones. I mean what else do you need. Kartik Tyagi is that unique bowler who can bowl at all stages. He reminds me a little bit about Prasidh Krishna," said Chopra.

Tyagi showed a lot of promise as he went onto pick up 13 wickets in 14 matches. In one of the most remarkable performances, he defended four runs in the final over against Punjab Kings.

