IPL 2022: Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets a Lesson in Chess from 'Prof. Ashwin'

It’s no secret that Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the sharpest minds in cricket. The spin wizard provided ample evidence of this in a chess match against his Rajasthan Royals teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal. From the video, it seemed like Ashwin was having the upperhand in this match too. We can hear him saying “check" and letting Jaiswal know that he can’t “castle". The video was shared by their IPL team with an apt caption that read, “Prof. Ashwin ke daayein haath ka khel".

Yuzvendra Chahal, another wily spinner in the Rajasthan camp, is also known for his prowess in chess. Chahal was a professional chess player and had even represented India in the game before taking up cricket full time. Now, that the Royals have two chess champions in the camp, we are eager to see their face-off.

Rajasthan Royals who had a terrific run in the first half of this Indian Premier League season seem to have lost some momentum in their campaign. While the team is still placed at the third spot on the points table, it has lost two matches in a row.

In their last encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, the Sanju Samson-led side suffered a 7-wicket defeat after being restricted to 152/5 while batting first.

The team’s batting failed to get going and barring skipper Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler no other Rajasthan batter could cross the mark of 20 runs. In reply, the Kolkata Knight Riders chased the total down with five balls to spare. Rinku Singh’s 23- ball 42 and Nitish Rana’s 48 took the Kolkata side home to a victory, ending their losing streak in the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals will be eager to get their winning momentum back when they face Punjab Kings next on May 7.

