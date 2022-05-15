IPL 2022: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes a 103m Six, Ball Lands Over the Roof of Brabourne Stadium - WATCH

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his red-hot form in the crucial encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday night. The left-hand batter not only anchored the innings after the early dismissal of Jos Buttler but also smashed a 103 meter six that landed on the roof of the stands at the Brabourne Stadium.

It was a delightful scene when Yashasvi tonked that gigantic maximum. Dushmantha Chameera, who had already been hammered for five boundaries in that over, bowled a back of a length delivery, around the middle stump. The RR batter rode the bounce and pulled it in front of the square on the leg side. The ball eventually vanished in thin air and the Lucknow dugout was full of disappointed faces. (IPL 2022 LSG vs RR Live Score)

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Have a look at the shot:

It turned out to be expensive over from Chameera, conceding 21 runs off it. Rajasthan added 51 runs in the powerplay, after losing just 1 wicket. Yashasvi continued his power hitting a little further. He ended up scoring 41 off 29 deliveries before getting caught and bowled by Ayush Badoni. His innings included six boundaries and a maximum.

Earlier, the Royals won the toss and elected to bat first against Lucknow. They made two changes in their playing XI for this match, Jimmy Neesham and Obed McCoy coming for Rassie Van Der Dussen and Kuldeep Sen respectively.

“We want to bat. That’s been our strength throughout the tournament. It’s important to keep a balanced state of mind," said RR skipper Sanju Samson.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: We Wanted Jagadeesan to Spend Some Time in the Middle - MS Dhoni on Pushing Shivam Dube at No 5

LSG skipper KL Rahul said he would have bowled first if he had won the toss. “I wanted to bowl first. Looks like a nice wicket," he said, adding that they did not bat well in the last couple of games and want to learn from that.

Advertisement

“You don’t want to run away from it, you want to learn from mistakes like that. We need to turn up every game, we had that chat and everyone agreed that a game like that can happen," he said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here