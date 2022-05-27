IPL 2022: 'You All Have to Be With Us'-Lasith Malinga Urges RR Fans Ahead of Qualifier 2

Rajasthan Royals will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second qualifier of IPL 2022. While RCB stormed into this one on the back of some great cricket against LSG, RR are surely off-color after losing to Gujarat Titans who will be waiting for the winners at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Meanwhile, ahead of the match, RR bowling coach Lasith Malinga urged the fans to support the side to the hilt. In a video posted by the franchise, the former MI bowler was heard saying: “You all have to be with us, to support us. We will play our best cricket," he said in a clip posted by Rajasthan Royals.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals did endure a seven-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2022 but the Sanju Samson-led side will be getting another chance to battle for the final spot in the final. Rajasthan are set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Qualifier 2 is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Bangalore, on the other hand, come into the fixture after scripting a resounding 14-run triumph against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

Rajasthan and Bangalore have so far faced each other twice in the current edition of IPL. In their first meeting, Bangalore had emerged victorious after clinching a four-wicket victory. But, in their second meeting, Rajasthan managed to win the encounter by 29 runs.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here