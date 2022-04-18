IPL 2022: 'You Cannot go to a Supermarket And Buy Genuine Pace' - Cricket Greats Highly Impressed With Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has already made a big name for himself in his second season of the Indian Premier League with his raw pacer and disciplined accuracy. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer got a chance to showcase his talent in IPL last year when T Natarajan was ruled out of the season after getting tested COVID positive, Malik, who was a net bowler for SRH at that time, replaced the left-arm seamer in the squad. The pace sensation straightaway made an impact with his fiery deliveries against Kolkata Knight Riders on debut.

He impressed the RH camp with a short stint in his debut season and they retained him before IPL 2022 auction ahead of some star players.

Malik said that his family always supported him to play and he impressed his senior in a neighbourhood with his pace bowling which led the local clubs to call him to play against big teams.

“I always got the support from my family to play cricket. My father is a vegetable vendor in Jammu and he’s worked very hard in our upbringing. I grew up playing in the neighbourhood at Tawi Ground and impressed the seniors there with my fast bowling. The clubs used to call me to play for them whenever a big team was visiting, and I would win matches for them. So it all started from there," Umran said on Cricket Live show on Star Sport

Talking about his state selection days, the 22-year-old said he was scared of going to trials but he impressed the selectors with his first delivery.

“I used to get scared thinking about trials as I hadn’t even played at district level so, I never went for the trials. But I made up my mind and went for J&K U-19 trials. The selectors were surprised after I bowled the first delivery. They asked me who I was and how I could bowl so fast. From then on, my journey in professional cricket began," he added.

The pace sensation from Srinagar has impressed several cricketing legends this season and they are backing him to get an India call-up soon after the tournament ends.

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop said that he has kept on Malik since last year and said that it’s fascinating for him to what he is capable of if he remains fit.

“I’ve been excited about this guy since I saw him bowl last year. Genuine pace, you cannot go to a supermarket and buy that. You can train someone to master line and length but can’t teach someone how to bowl fast. He’s bowling with hostility which means even the best of batters will be uncomfortable facing him. He scares you the same way Lockie Ferguson and Jofra Archer do, and Dale Steyn loves him. It’s just fascinating to me what Umran Malik can become. If he stays fit, he’s going to play for India and international cricket. I would also repeat how many Umran Malik’s around this vast nation are yet to be discovered," Bishop said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar also talked highly of Malik’s abilities and suggests if he can control his wides down the leg side then he can become almost unplayable.

“Umran Malik has been very-very impressive with his speed but more than his speed, it’s his accuracy (that’s impressed). A lot of guys who bowl at that speed tend to spray the ball around but Umran bowls very few wide deliveries. If he can control the wides down the leg side, he will be a tremendous bowler because that will mean he’ll be attacking the stumps all the time, and with his pace, it’s not easy to hit straight. If he bowls wicket-to-wicket, he’s going to be pretty much an unplayable bowler. He’s going to play for India," Gavaskar said on the same show.

Malik is currently training under fast bowling great Dale Steyn at Sunrisers as the former Proteas pacer said that it is exciting for him to witness how genius the young SRH player is.

“My job with Umran is to ensure he runs fast and make players play differently. My job is to try and make him forward-thinking as to what the batters are planning on doing. It’s exciting for us to sit back and watch what a genius he is. I don’t want to turn him into what I was, all I want is his geniuses to come out," Steyn said on Umran.

It was former India pacer Irfan Pathan who mentored Malik during his early days with Jammu and Kashmir Ranji side. The left-arm seamer emphasized on Malik’s bowling style and called him a special player.

“If a bowler has that extra pace then a batter is never comfortable facing him. The more he plays, the better he will get. If you observe his front foot, it stays very straight and also the follow-through is impressive. His run-up is fantastic. All this will take him the distance. He made his debut in first-class cricket and that must have given him some experience of bowling with the red ball. Umran is also special because despite bowling at such a pace he’s looking to try and get the ball to swing. Just look at the seam position with which he releases the ball. He is a special player," Pathan said.

