IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal Approves Rajasthan Royals Teammate Riyan Parag's Golfing Skills

Riyan Parag might be known for hitting sixes and picking up crucial wickets but the Rajasthan Royals all-rounder has some other skills hidden in his armory. On Monday, Riyan was seen playing golf at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune ahead of his side’s IPL fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Riyan shared an Instagram story on Monday in which he could be seen taking part in a golf game. He also mentioned that the Oxford Golf Resort course is the best course he has ever played on. He further revealed that his Rajasthan teammate Yuzvendra Chahal also approves of his golfing expertise.

At the mega auction for IPL 2022, the 20-year-old all-rounder was roped in by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3.80 crore. Riyan is yet to produce an impressive show in the ongoing season of IPL. Till now, he has scored 48 runs at an average of 9.60.

In first-class cricket he made his debut back in 2017 while playing for Assam against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy. In the IPL, he made his debut in 2019 for Rajasthan Royals.

In IPL 2022, third-placed Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore today, in Pune. Rajasthan have recently been in solid form and will aim to extend their winning streak to three when they will take on Bangalore. In their last match against Delhi Capitals, Sanju Samson’s men exhibited a tremendous batting show to secure a 15-run win.

Batting first, Rajasthan posted a mammoth total of 222 runs losing two wickets in 20 overs. Their English batter Jos Buttler slammed his third century of IPL 2022 as he scored 116 runs off just 65 balls. His innings consisted of 9 boundaries and as many sixes. In reply, Delhi were pretty close to victory but could manage only 207 runs in 20 overs eventually.

On the other hand, Bangalore will come into the fixture against Rajasthan after suffering a humiliating nine-wicket defeat against Hyderabad. Batting first, Bangalore were bundled out for 68 runs in 16.1 overs. In reply, Hyderabad scored the winning runs with 72 balls remaining and lost just a wicket.

