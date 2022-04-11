IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal Argues With Umpire For Wrong Call | WATCH

Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants in a thriller by just three runs to maintain their good start in this season of the Indian Premier League. The game was full of turns and twists with LSG coming back into a stiff chase with the score at one stage being 0/2. The game also saw some inspiring performances, one being from Yuzvendra Chahal who picked up four wickets in the match; he also became the fastest to reach 150 IPL wickets with this performance. Meanwhile, it was not all hunky-dory as the spinner had to fight for every wicket, at one stage one of his leg-spin was wrongly called a wide which left him furious.

The incident took place on the fifth delivery of the 18th over. The TV replay showed that the ball was marginally inside the line and both Chahal and captain Sanju Samson were not happy with the call.

This almost spurred the 31-year-old who bowled the next delivery only to trap Dushmantha Chammeera plumb in front. Although the umpire once again denied him the wicket after which they took it upstairs where Chahal was proved right.

Super bowling by Yuzvendra Chahal (4/41) following a brilliant late onslaught by Shimron Hetmyer (59 not out off 36 balls) and a tactical switch by R Ashwin, who became the first player in IPL history to get ‘retired out’, helped Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by three runs in Match 20 of the IPL 2022, here on Sunday.

Hetmyer and Ashwin were going strong having rescued Rajasthan Royals from 4-67 to 135 in the 19th over when Ashwin, after taking a single off Avesh Khan spirited to the dugout, ruling himself retired out. That allowed Riyan Parag, considered a better finisher, to step into the field and he and Hetmyer took Royals to a modest total that they went on to defend thanks to a clinical bowling performance.

