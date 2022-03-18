IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal to Sanju Samson - Five Rajasthan Royals Player to Watch Out For

The last few years have been really tough for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ever since they made a comeback in 2018, they have roped in some big names but the results achieved weren’t favourable on most occasions. But every new season gives an opportunity to start afresh and the Royals are ready to grab it with both hands.

The RR squad for IPL 2022 looks highly competitive. The franchise has invested to have the optimum number of match winners across departments. Not the just the players, but the team has tried to rope in experts like Lasith Malinga to strengthen the core with their practical knowledge.

As the team gears up for a new season, let’s have a look for the players to watch out for:

Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal: Years after playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the ace Indian wrist-spinner is set to play for what would be his third team in the IPL. Chahal was purchased at a price of Rs 6.50 crore at the mega auctions. One of the leading Indian spinners of the format, Chahal has 247 wickets in T20s from 225 games. He has been in a top form lately and his spell can be match-winning for the Royals.

Devdutt Padikkal: Another player who played a massive role in RCB’s upliftment in the past couple season is Devdutt Padikkal. He has got less chance in Indian colours but IPL is a platform that has provided him a special identity. The Karnataka batter has been a find of the league and consistency is the key of his success. On Indian pitches, he is almost impossible to be contained and once he starts hitting, he can toy with any bowler. And if records are concerned, he has 1829 runs from 54 games.

Shimron Hetmyer: 31 IPL games and more than 500 runs at a strike rate of over 151 – this is what makes Hetmyer a favourite option to go with in the final XI. Be it clearing the fence or taking the finishing the game successfully, the Caribbean young batter can do it all very easily. RR spent a whopping sum of Rs 8.50 crore. The franchise has shown faith in him and now it’s Hetmyer’s tunr to prove them right.

Advertisement

Prasidh Krishna: Fans expected Kolkata Knight Riders to have Prasidh back in the auctions but RR snapped him away at a price of Rs 10 crore. The right-arm fast bowler is one of the players to have starred in the league before making international debut. When it comes to death blowing, Prasidh will be there to do the job with perfection. And under the Malinga’s guidance, he can turn himself into a lethal weapon.

Advertisement

Sanju Samson: This season, the focus will be on Sanju Samson due to two major reasons. First, it would be interesting to see how he leads a team full of top-performers and secondly, his own batting form. He featured in the recently-concluded T20Is against Sri Lanka at home as the Indian selectors showed faith in him. In return, Sanju didn’t disappoint either as he played some crucial cameos to ensure India’s win.

Advertisement

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had also said that Sanju is in team’s plan for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup which is scheduled to held in Australia later this year. In that case, he will be expected to talk louder with the bat to not only lead his team to newer heights but for his betterment after the tournament ends.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here