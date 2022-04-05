IPL 2022:Rajasthan Royals Again Play Three Overseas Players As Both Teams Unchanged

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in game 13 of the Indian Premier League 2022. More and more teams are opting to bowl first in IPL 2022, and Faf du Plessis didn’t make any exception to the rule as he won the toss. Both the teams are unchanged.

“Even though you are not playing to the best of your ability, getting over the line gives you the confidence," says Faf du Plessis.

“We are unchanged," he added. Sanju Samson said they don’t mind batting first since they are defending quite well. He also said that they want to do those small, small things well. Rajasthan Royals were unchanged as well, which meant only three overseas players, no Neesham, no McCoy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: F Du Plessis (c), A Rawat, D Karthik (wk), S Rutherford, V Kohli, D Willey, W Hasaranga, S Ahamad, H Patel, M Siraj, A Deep.

Rajasthan Royals XI: J Buttler, Y Jaiswal, D Padikkal, S Samson (c)(wk), S Hetmyer, R Parag, R Ashwin, N Saini, P Krishna, T Boult, Y Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals would aim to build on their promising start to the season when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, a side that is yet to unlock its potential, in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Bangalore, led by Faf Du Plessis, head into the match after a narrow three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders and would be looking to be more convincing. It’s also learnt Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will not be available for the game on Tuesday.

No Australian player can play before April 6th. There’s an embargo from the Australian Board, so Maxwell is not available, a source privy to the development said.

