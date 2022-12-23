IPL 2023 Auction: Chennai Super Kings Buy Ben Stokes, CSK Fans Excited for Reunion with MS Dhoni

England’s Ben Stokes was the third-highest gainer on Friday, fetching Rs 16.25 crore from Chennai Super Kings at the 2023 Indian Premier League auction.

CSK pipped Kolkata Knight Riders in another intense bidding war.

Chennai fans were ecstatic at the prospect of seeing Stokes and Mahendra Singh Dhoni playing together in yellow.

Earlier, Punjab Kings broke the bank to get Sam Curran, who drew highest-ever bid that bettered the previous best buy of Rs 16.25 crore that Rajasthan Royals had shelled out to grab South African all-rounder Chris Morris in 2021.

Australia all-rounder Cameroon Green was second-highest earner, fetching Rs 17.5 crore bid from Mumbai Indians.

England players were in demand as batter Harry Brook earned a Rs 13.25 crore winning from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

India international Mayank Agarwal was also bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.25 crore. His base price was set at Rs 1 crore. West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5.75 crore. New Zealand stalwart Kane Williamson was sold at his base price at Rs 2 crore to Gujarat Titans.

Out-of-favour India batter Ajinkya Rahane was sold at his base price of Rs 50 lakh to Chennai Supper Kings, the only bidder for the player.

