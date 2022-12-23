IPL 2023 Auction: 'Fast and Furious'- Twitter Erupts as Mumbai Indians Splash Rs 17.5 Crores on Cameroon Green

Australian all-rounder Cameroon Green was the toast of the town heading into the auction of the Indian Premier League, and his name lived up to the expectations as he was bought by the Mumbai Indians for a massive 17.5 Crores.

As soon as the Australian’s name popped up on the board, a bidding war ensued as the price reached the 10 C mark in a hasty fashion with multiple suitors vying for the services of the sought-after player after his recent exploits on the international stage.

Mumbai ensured that they would enrol the services of the big-hitting Aussie for the huge price tag.

Twitterati erupted as Green fetched the second-highest price at the auction.

A looped gif of ‘cash-counting’ with the caption “Cameroon Green rn" was posted after the big money buy.

One Twitter user posted “Cameroon Green is a long-term investment for any team and with him you get an extra seam bowling option which you might need on flat pitches."

However, Mumbai Indians spent a huge chunk of their purse on the Australian as one user took a dig at the five-time champions.

Notably, three of the biggest purchases at the IPL auction came up on the very same day as Punjab Kings bagged Sam Curran for 18.5 Crores while Chennai Super Kings splashed 16.25 Crores on Ben Stokes.

A hilarious video captioned “MI , Punjab and CSK on Cameroon Green , Sam Curran and Ben Stokes" was shared online after the Set 2 bonanza.

Another Twitter user posted “Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings getting Cameroon Green & Ben Stokes respectively. Done and dusted IPL final incoming lol." recounting the rich history between two of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL share.

Earlier on the day, New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson was bagged at the base price by Sunrisers Hyderabad, who also went big on Englishman Harry Brook as they roped him in for 13.25 Crores.

