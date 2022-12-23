IPL 2023 Auction: Full List of Sold Players in Kochi

The Indian Premier League 10 franchises - Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad - shortlisted a total of 369 players from the initial list of 991 players. 36 additional players were requested by teams, which are added to the final list which makes a total of 405 players which will be presented at the IPL 2023 Auction.

Of the 405 shortlisted, only 87 will find IPL teams for the upcoming edition. Out of the 87 spots, up to 30 have been slotted for foreign players.

Here is the full list of players sold at the IPL 2023 Auction:

Kane Williamson - sold to Gujarat Lions for INR 2 crore

Harry Brook - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 13.25 crore

Mayank Agarwal - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 8.25 crore

Ajinkya Rahane -sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 50 lakh

Sam Curran - sold to Punjab Kings for INR 18.50 crore

Odean Smith - sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 50 lakh

Sikandar Raza - sold to Punjab Kings for INR 50 lakh

Jason Holder - sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 5.75 crore

Cameron Green - sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 17.5 crore

Ben Stokes - sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 16.25 crore

Nicholas Pooran -sold to Lucknow Supergiants for INR 16 crore

Heinrich Klaasen - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 5.25 crore

Phil Salt - sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore

Reece Topley - sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 1.9 crore

Jaydev Unadkat - sold to Lucknow Supergiants for INR 50 lakh

Jhye Richardson - sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 1.5 crore

Ishant Sharma - sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 50 lakh

Adil Rashid - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 2 crore

Mayank Markande - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 50 lakh

Shaik Rasheed - sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 20 lakh

Vivrant Sharma - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 2.6 crore

Samarth Vyas - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20 lakh

Sanvir Singh - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20 lakh

Nishant Sindhu - sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 60 lakh

N Jagadeesan - sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 90 lakh

KS Bharat - sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 1.2 crore

Upendra Yadav - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 25 lakh

Vaibhav Arora - sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 60 lakh

Yash Thakur - sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 45 lakh

Shivam Mavi - sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 6 crore

Mukesh Kumar - sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 5.5 crore

Himanshu Sharma - sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 20 lakh

Manish Pandey - sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2.4 crore

Will Jacks - sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 3.2 crore

Romario Shepherd - sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 50 lakh

Daniel Sams - sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 75 lakh

Kyle Jamieson- sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 1 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the auction with the biggest purse as they have Rs 42.25 crore, while two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders had the smallest purse of Rs 7.05 crore.

