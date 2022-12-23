IPL 2023 Auction: Full List of Sold Players in Kochi

The Indian Premier League 10 franchises - Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad - shortlisted a total of 369 players from the initial list of 991 players. 36 additional players were requested by teams, which are added to the final list which makes a total of 405 players which will be presented at the IPL 2023 Auction.
Of the 405 shortlisted, only 87 will find IPL teams for the upcoming edition. Out of the 87 spots, up to 30 have been slotted for foreign players.
Follow IPL 2023 Auction Live Here | Watch Live
FULL Squads - SRH | KKR |PBKS | RCB | GT |
Here is the full list of players sold at the IPL 2023 Auction:
- Kane Williamson - sold to Gujarat Lions for INR 2 crore
- Harry Brook - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 13.25 crore
- Mayank Agarwal - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 8.25 crore
- Ajinkya Rahane -sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 50 lakh
- Sam Curran - sold to Punjab Kings for INR 18.50 crore
- Odean Smith - sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 50 lakh
- Sikandar Raza - sold to Punjab Kings for INR 50 lakh
- Jason Holder - sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 5.75 crore
- Cameron Green - sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 17.5 crore
- Ben Stokes - sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 16.25 crore
- Nicholas Pooran -sold to Lucknow Supergiants for INR 16 crore
- Heinrich Klaasen - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 5.25 crore
- Phil Salt - sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore
- Reece Topley - sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 1.9 crore
- Jaydev Unadkat - sold to Lucknow Supergiants for INR 50 lakh
- Jhye Richardson - sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 1.5 crore
- Ishant Sharma - sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 50 lakh
- Adil Rashid - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 2 crore
- Mayank Markande - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 50 lakh
- Shaik Rasheed - sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 20 lakh
- Vivrant Sharma - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 2.6 crore
- Samarth Vyas - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20 lakh
- Sanvir Singh - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20 lakh
- Nishant Sindhu - sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 60 lakh
- N Jagadeesan - sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 90 lakh
- KS Bharat - sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 1.2 crore
- Upendra Yadav - sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 25 lakh
- Vaibhav Arora - sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 60 lakh
- Yash Thakur - sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 45 lakh
- Shivam Mavi - sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 6 crore
- Mukesh Kumar - sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 5.5 crore
- Himanshu Sharma - sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 20 lakh
- Manish Pandey - sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2.4 crore
- Will Jacks - sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 3.2 crore
- Romario Shepherd - sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 50 lakh
- Daniel Sams - sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 75 lakh
- Kyle Jamieson- sold to Chennai Super Kings for INR 1 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the auction with the biggest purse as they have Rs 42.25 crore, while two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders had the smallest purse of Rs 7.05 crore.
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here