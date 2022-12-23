IPL 2023 Auction: Full List of Unsold Players at Kochi

The Indian Premier League auction produced some big money procurements as multiple records were shattered on a day that gave us three of the biggest signings in the history of the tournament.

But, while players such as Sam Curran, Cameroon Green and Ben Stokes were being auctioned off for massive amounts of cash, on the other side of the spectrum lay the players that went unsold, among them many notable names such as Mohammed Nabi, Adam Milne, Wayne Parnell and Chris Jordan.

List of Unsold Players at the 2023 IPL Auction:

Mohammed Nabi (Afghanistan)

Tom Banton (England)

Kushal Mendis (Sri Lanka)

Chris Jordan (England)

Adam Milne (New Zealand)

Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)

LR Chetan (India)

Shubam Kharuria (India)

Rohan Kunnumal (India)

Himmat Singh (India)

Priyan Garg (India)

Saurabh Kumar (India)

Corbin Bosch (South Africa)

Abhimanyu Easwaran (India)

Shashank Singh (India)

Dinesh Bana (India)

Sumit Kumar (India)

Mohamad Azharudeen (India)

Mujtaba Yousuf (India)

Lance Morris (Australia)

Chintal Gandhi (India)

Izharulhaq Naveed (Afghanistan)

Shreyas Gopal (India)

S Midhun (India)

Paul Stirling (Ireland)

Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies)

Rassie Van Der Dussen (South Africa)

Travis Head (Australia)

Dawid Malan (England)

Daryll Mitchell (New Zealand)

Wayne Parnell (South Africa)

Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka)

Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand)

Riley Meredith (Australia)

Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh)

Sandeep Sharma (India)

Dushmanta Chameera (Sri Lanka)

Blessing Muzurbani (Zimbabwe)

Wil Smeed (England)

Suryansh Shegde (India)

J Suchith (India)

B Indrajit (India)

Karan Shinde (India)

Paul van Meekren (The Netherlands)

Akash Singh (India)

Tejas Baroka (India)

Yuvraj Chadashama (India)

Richard Gleeson (England)

Jamie Overton (England)

Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka)

Himanshu Bisht (India)

Sumeet Verma (India)

R Sanjay Yadav (India)

G Ajitesh (India)

Rehan Ahmed (England)

Tom Curran (England)

Varun Aaron (India)

Priyank Panchal (India)

R Sanjay (India)

B Surya (India)

Jitendra Pal (India)

Utkarsh Singh (India)

Trilog Nag (India)

Shubam Kapse (India)

Deepesh Nailwal (India)

Shubang Hegde (India)

Johnson Charles (West Indies)

Luke Wood (England)

Prasanth Chopra (India)

Ekant Sen (India)

Englishman Sam Curran was picked up by Punjab Kings for a record 18.5 Crore Rupees while Australian Cameroon Green will play for Mumbai Indians after the Maharashtra-based team shelled out 17.5 Crore Rupees. Chennai Super Kings splashed 16.25 Crores on the services of World Cup winner Ben Stokes.

