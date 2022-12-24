IPL 2023 Auction Key Highlights: 80 Players Sold for Rs 167 crore, Setting Numerous Records

The mini-auction has certainly promised an extravagant edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 next year. The franchises arrived in Kochi to restructure their sides and hopefully, they got what they came for. The 5-hour long event saw some exciting buys and at the same time, a new record for the all-time highest bid was also set in Kochi. A number of players hit the jackpot while many failed to attract any buyers. As it comes to a frantic end, let’s go through the key highlights of the ‘mega’ mini-auction.

Money Raining all around

The IPL 2023 mini-auction was, all-in-all, a money fest as a total of Rs 167 crore was collectively spent by all 10 franchises. As many as 80 players were roped in by 10 teams, 29 of them being overseas.

All-time record of the Most expensive player

England all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive player on Friday when Punjab Kings paid Rs 18.5 crore ($2.23 million) to bring him back to his debut team. The left-arm quick and attacking middle-order batsman was among the world’s top cricketers going under the hammer. Curran surpassed South African all-rounder Chris Morris who was snatched up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore in 2021.

Mumbai Indians get Cameron Green for Rs 17.5 crore, 2nd most-expensive ever

Mumbai wanted a like-for-like replacement for Kieron Pollard so they didn’t care about the money. Hence, they went berserk after Cameron Green and set another record at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. With a 17.5 crore price tag, Green became the 2nd most-expensive player in the tournament history. Interestingly, he is now the costliest Australian player ever in the IPL.

Ben Stokes back with MS Dhoni, but in Yellow

England Test skipper Ben Stokes, who played with MS Dhoni at now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giants in 2017, will join the former India skipper in Chennai Super Kings with a signing amount of Rs 16.25 crores. With this tag, he equals Chris Morris’ record to become the joint-third most expensive player in the tournament. The CSK have found a great replacement for Dwayne Bravo in Stokes and a potential captain who can replace MS Dhoni in the future. Though they couldn’t get a back-up wicketkeeper, the likes of Stokes and Rahane have certainly added depth to their batting which struggled badly in the previous edition.

Some more lucrative buys – Nicholas Pooran, Harry Brook

West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping sum of Rs 16 crore. This is the biggest contract he has ever fetched since making his IPL debut in 2018. Up-and-coming England batsman Harry Brook, who impressed recently with his exploits on the recent tour of Pakistan, was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 13.2 crore ($1.6 million).

The uncapped Crorepatis

Several uncapped players also hit the jackpot at the mini-auction on Friday. Shivam Mavi got INR 6 crore from Gujarat Titans to play for the defending champions. Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 5.5 crore - 27 times more than his base price of INR 20 lakh. Jammu and Kashmir’s Vivrant Sharma was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 2.6 crore. Mayank Dagar was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.8 Crore.

Veterans Finding Buyers

There was a notion that several veteran players will go unsold in the mini-auction as the franchises will look for young crops. But that wasn’t the case. The event begins with Kane Williamson, released by SRH, going under the hammer and was bought by Gujarat Titans for his base price. Same was the was case with Ishant Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ajinkya Rahane, Joe Root and Shakib Al Hasan who were bought by DC, MI, CSK, RR and KKR, respectively, at their base prices.

Age never matters, it’s just a number

The fact was proven again when leg-spinner Amit Mishra found a buyer at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. He has joined Lucknow Super Giants for his base price of Rs 50 lakh. The interesting fact is, he is 40 years old. LSG will be his 4th IPL team after Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and now-defunct Deccan Chargers.

