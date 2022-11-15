The teams have already started making changes to support staff while some have made moves for the players ahead of the auction. The two teams were added last year in IPL – Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants which resulted in a mega auction but that will not be the case this time. It is going to be a mini-auction as the teams can retain the majority of players they want.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already set a November 15 deadline for the franchises to send the final list of retained players. This time around, each team can retain up to 15 players and have to release the remaining 10. However, last year, the team size was set to a maximum of 25 while the minimum number of players in a team was 18.

The mini players’ auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is likely to take place on December 23 in Kochi. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. According to ESPN Cricinfo, the auction would be a one-day affair and will be conducted in Kochi.

However, several teams have already made some big moves in the trading window to strengthen their squad.

Here is the list of players who have found new teams ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Jason Behrendorff: Mumbai Indians have signed Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff from Royal Challengers Bangalore in a trade deal ahead of IPL 2023 Auction. Behrendorff joined RCB last season for his base price of INR 75 lakh. Behrendorff has previously represented the Chennai Super Kings in 2021, Mumbai Indians in 2018 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022.

Lockie Ferguson: The Kiwi pacer has returned to Kolkata Knight Riders as they have signed him from reigning champions Gujarat Titans ahead of the mini-auction. Ferguson played a pivotal role in their title-winning campaign in IPL 2022 as he picked 12 scalps in 13 matches. He has so far played 35 IPL matches in which he claimed 36 wickets.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Apart from Ferguson, Kolkata have also signed Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat to strengthen their batting order. Gurbaz was signed as a replacement for Jason Roy by Gujarat Titans but he didn’t get a chance to make his debut.

