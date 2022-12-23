IPL 2023 Auction: 'Need a Life Like Nicholas Pooran'- Lucknow Super Giants Go Big on Windies Kepper

The auction for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League has offered some bumper signings with the session in Kochi on Friday shattering multiple records.

Sam Curran, Cameroon Green and Ben Stokes aside, another big-name signing surprised swathes of viewers as West Indies batsman and wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran fetched a huge price of 16 Crore Rupees from the Lucknow Super Giants.

The left-handed batsman earned the joint fourth-highest bid at the auction before the nascent franchise could enrol the services of the big hitter.

But the big money move left a lot of internet users scratching their heads.

A Twitter user posted “Nicholas Pooran always goes big in #IPLAuction but rarely in the big match stages. Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for 16 cr."

A post read “Nicholas Pooran 10+ cr permanent in every IPL auction"

Another Twitter user posted “A bidding war for Nicholas Pooran, dissolve this #IPLMiniAuction asap."

A user was shocked by the insane amount of money that the southpaw went for as he tweeted “Fun fact: Nicholas Pooran, who has got sold for 16 Cr, has never won a Man of the Match award at the IPL AB De Villiers, who holds the record of most Man of Match awards at IPL, has never been paid as much as 16 Cr for any of the seasons"

One of the best comments pertaining to the sale of Pooran was this post by a user who said “One just needs a life like Nicholas Pooran!"

While a lot of criticism was aimed at the purchase, there was also a segment of the crowd that appreciated the buy.

One post read “Nicholas Pooran is a match-winner everyone Knows his high-quality ability. He is a Fabulous wicketkeeper and Game Changer as Fielder. Great Buy Lucknow Super Giants."

The auction day saw some big money being spent on players such as Harry Brook as Sunrisers Hyderabad listed the services of the Englishman for 13.25 Crores.

