IPL 2023 Auction: 'NickyP? Can I Get My Money Back Please?', Chris Gayle Has Room in Splits

The IPL 2023 auction has offered up some enthralling bidding wars and purchases as some of the top talents in world cricket went under the hammer on Friday at Kochi for a chance to ply their trade in the most lucrative T20 league in the world.

Multiple records and landmarks were broken on an evening that produced three of the most expensive buys in the long, illustrious history of the tournament.

But, most surprising of all was Lucknow SUper Giants’ procurement of the services of West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran, who was sold to the UP-based franchise at a whopping 16 Crore Rupees.

In the studio show pertaining to the big-money event, compatriot Chris Gayle was asked about his thoughts on the wicketkeeper-batsman going for the massive sum, to which the self-proclaimed Universe Boss replied in a typical comical fashion.

The aggressive big-hitting left-handed Windies legend picked up his cellular phone and jokingly said, “Hello, NickP? The money I lent oy, can I get it back please?".

The joke had his fellow pundit, Indian spin legend Anil Kumble, and host present at the studio in splits just as much as it tickled the ribs of the viewers watching the auction unfold.

With the latest bid on him, Pooran became the joint fourth-highest purchase at the IPL auction.

English youngster Harry Brook was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a massive sum of 13.25 Crore Rupees.

But, the headlines belonged to Sam Curran, Cameroon Green and Ben Stokes.

Curran earned a mind-boggling 18.5 Crore Rupees from the Punjab Kings, making him the most expensive buy in the history of the competition.

Cameroon Green stirred up a bidding war before Mumbai Indians sealed the deal to bring the big-hitting Australian Wankhede at a massive 17.5 Crore Rupees.

While Chennai Super Kings enlisted the services of English World Cup winner Ben Stokes for 16.25 Crore Rupees.

Some renowned names went unsold at Kochi on the day as well, with Englishman Joe Root, Shakib Al Hassan of Bangladesh and South African Rilee Rossouw among them.

