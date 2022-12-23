IPL 2023 Auction: Punjab Kings Makes Sam Curran Costliest Player, Fans Say 'Merry Christmas'

England all-rounder Sam Curran was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.25 crore and became the most expensive player in the history of Indian Premier League auctions on Friday.

Curran won the Player of the Tournament at the 2022 T20 World Cup. The English all-rounder had played for Chennai Super Kings and PBKS in the past. with the southpaw having started his IPL journey with Punjab in 2019, however, he was released just after one season as CSK went on to acquire his services for INR 5.5 crore.

His exploits at the T20 WC helped him break the bank at the auction as several teams including PBKS, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants and CSK were seen in a bidding war.

Here are the most expensive buys in the IPL auction -

Sam Curran – Punjab Kings – INR 18.50 Crore

Cameron Green – Mumbai Indians – INR 17.5 Crore

Ben Stokes – Chennai Super Kings – INR 16.5 Crore

Soon after, Ben Stokes joined CSK for Rs 16.25 crore and Cameron Green Joins Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.5 crore.

