IPL 2023 Auction: Sam Curran Becomes Costliest Player in History, Bought by PBKS For 18.5 Crore

IPL 2023 Auction: Sam Curran Becomes Costliest Player in History, Bought by PBKS For 18.5 Crore

England allrounder Sam Curran continues to have a memorable 2022

By: Cricketnext Staff

Last Updated: December 23, 2022, 15:31 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Sam Curran (AP Photo)
Sam Curran (AP Photo)

History has been created at the IPL 2023 auction with Punjab Kings breaking the bank to land the signature of Sam Curran for an eye-popping Rs 18.5 crore making him the costliest purchase in the league’s history.

Curran, who won the Player of the Tournament in 2022 T20 World Cup, was one of the biggest stars up for grabs in the mini-auction being held in Kochi.

The all-rounder has was earlier associated with Chennai Super Kings and PBKS as well.  The southpaw started his IPL journey with Punjab in 2019, however, he was released just after one season as went on to acquire his services for INR 5.5 crore.

His exploits at the T20 WC helped him break the bank at the auction as several teams including PBKS, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants and CSK indulging in a war of bids.

Curran thus broke the previous record of Rs 16.25 crore spent by Rajasthan Royals for buying South Africa allrounder Chris Morris.

Curran has a decent record with the ball in IPL as he has claimed 32 wickets in as many matches which also includes a four-fer. While he has also played a couple of crucial knocks for the Yellow Army as CSK promoted him at number 3 on numerous occasions. He has amassed 995 runs in 32 matches so far.

Soon after Curran, Mumbai Indians landed Australia allrounder Cameron Green for a jaw-dropping Rs 17.5 crore and thus made him the second most expensive player in the IPL auction history.

About the Author

Cricketnext Staff

first published: December 23, 2022, 15:31 IST
