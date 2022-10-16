IPL 2023 Auction to be Held in Bengaluru on December 16: Report

The IPL auction for the next season could reportedly be held in Bengaluru on December 16. Earlier this year in February, post the introduction of two new franchises, a mega auction was organised across two days with the original eight teams undergoing a sea change in their squad composition.

According to a report in The Times of India, the salary purse for each franchise could also be increased from the current limit of Rs 90 crore to 95 crore for the IPL 2023 auction.

Meanwhile, after a gap of nearly three years, IPL will revert to its home-and-away format from the next season onwards thanks to the covid pandemic easing out.

The IPL 2020 was first postponed indefinitely before being shifted out of India completely to be held in the UAE. IPL 2021 though returned to India but the matches were played in empty stadiums.

The season was halted midway after the covid outbreak in few teams following which the remaining matches were held later in the year in UAE.

IPL 2022 though was held in India but across limited venues - Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants made their debuts. And under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, GT became the champions, beating Rajasthan Royals in the final.

Meanwhile, the inaugural edition of the women’s IPL will reportedly be a five-team affair with the season to be held in March 2023 - right after the end of the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The BCCI reportedly confirmed the development in a letter sent to its state associations ahead of its AGM on October 18.

“It will be a challenge to play the WIPL in the home and away format, because with five to six teams it is not possible to have a match every day," the BCCI said in its letter.

“It is suggested that the tournament can be played in caravan style, where after finishing ten matches at one venue, the next ten matches to be played at the next venue. Therefore, ten matches each to be played across two venues in the 2023 WIPL season, ten each in the next two venues in the 2024 season, and for the 2025 season ten matches in the remaining one venue and the remaining ten in one of the venues from 2023 season."

