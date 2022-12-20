Delhi Capitals traded Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders and now they will have to look for someone who could used the new ball effectively.

Unlike their performance in 2020 and 2021, where they went onto reach the knockout stages, 2022 gave Delhi Capitals a reality check. The season was an inconsistent one and they had to wait till the last match against Mumbai Indians before Tim David sealed their fate with a fighting cameo. The middle order failed to push on and it was clearly visible on Rishabh Pant’s face who himself struggled with the bat. Delhi’s season was start stop-start. Moreover, they tried to win dirty with skipper Rishabh Pant, coach Ricky Ponting and assistant coach Pravin Amre being reprimanded. Except for David Warner, Delhi’s batting line up never came to the party; skipper Rishabh Pant averaged 30, Prithvi Shaw averaged 28-lower than the batting average of Axar Patel. It was that kind of a season. Now all eyes will once again be on them when they go out buying in IPL 2023 Auctions.

Players retained: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel

Players released: Shardul Thakur(Traded to KKR), Mandeep Singh(Released), KS Bharat(Released), Tim Seifert(Released), Ashwin Hebbar(Released)

Players they will eye for: Sam Curran: With Shardul Thakur gone, Delhi Capitals need a new-ball bowler. In-fact, looking at their composition, they needed an Indian bowling all-rounder. With that being a rare commodity, Curran is the best available option. Even if they pick him, slotting him with Rovman Powell could be an issue. Curran has already proved his worth at CSK where he managed to pick up 32 wickets in 32 games besides 337 runs with the bat.

Nicholas Pooran: Pooran, who is in tremendous form of late in Abu Dhabi T10 can be a nice back-up to Rovman Powell. Moreover, his finishing skills can come handy. He shrugged off West Indies’ T20 debacle with a sublime performance in Abu Dhabi T10 where he not only won the Player-of-the-Tournament award for his 345 runs, which came at a 49.28 average along with a phenomenal strike rate of 234.69 including three fifties, but also led Deccan Gladiators to the tittle.

Rohan Kunnummal: Kunnumal can be an excellent back-up for Prithvi Shaw who can blow hot, blow cold. The Kerala youngster was picked in India A squad for Bangladesh tour and has hit purple patch in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. With a base prize of INR 20 lakh, the management won’t be looking for high ROI which means they can take the risk. In 19 domestic matches, he has accounted for more than 500 runs.

Purse remaining: 19.45 Cr

