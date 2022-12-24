IPL 2023 Auctions: MS Dhoni's 'Happy' Reaction to CSK Buying Ben Stokes, 'Thala' Will Take Call On Captaincy

Chennai Super Kings had a great IPL 2023 auction as they went on to snap Ben Stokes in a whopping INR 16.25 Cr, making him the third most expensive player in the history of IPL. He was preceded by his compatriot Sam Curran who was bought by Punjab Kings for 18.50 crore, making him the most expensive buys in IPL history. Nevertheless, with Stokes coming on board, fans are already looking at him as the possible successor to MS Dhoni with many feeling he is a potential captaincy material.

Stokes is England Test captain and has led them to a 3-0 clean sweep over Pakistan recently. However, he doesn’t have much experience in leading a white ball squad. Moreover, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath has given a clarification on the whole issue. He also revealed Dhoni’s reaction to CSK buying Stokes.

“Very excited to get Stokes and we were lucky also because he came up at the end. We wanted an allrounder and MS was very happy that we got Stokes," ESPN Cricinfo quoted him as saying.

Speaking on captaincy issue, he said MS will take call if Stokes can succeed him.

“Captaincy option is there but it’s a call MS will take with time. Kyle Jamieson was injured so maybe many others didn’t look at him. We had information from Fleming that he had recovered and was raring to go. CSK looks bright and I hope we do well this season. We follow the process always and that will help us do well," he was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Dhoni had earlier stepped down from the captaincy position ahead of IPL 2022, but string of poor results ensured that new skipper Ravindra Jadeja will step down and Dhoni was back at the helm.

Chennai Super Kings management, known for its practicality and prudence, pulled off a coup by buying England Test captain and world’s premier all-rounder Ben Stokes in what looks like a leadership succession plan as and when Mahendra Singh Dhoni decides to hang his boots.

With IPL set to be back in home and away format, CSK will play seven home games at the Chepauk, which won’t exactly be a batter’s paradise.

For Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo was a player of immense value and he wanted that replacement. CSK looked at all-rounders, who could hit big between overs 16-20 and exploit the tacky Chennai surface with variations. They initially looked at Jason Holder but went whole hog for the England all-rounder.

