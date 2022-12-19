IPL 2023 Auctions, SRH Target Players: Sunrisers Hyderabad Look for Fresh Start With New Captain And Powerful Finisher

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a topsy turvy ride in IPL 2022. After enduring a horror of a season in 2021 where they could muster 3 wins from 14 attempts to finish last, the auction in February came as a massive relief. They offloaded everyone barring Kane Williamson, Umran Malik and Abdul Samad. Two of them failed spectacularly while one finished as one of their top performers. They started off losing their first two games only to come back with a sense of purpose, winning five in a row which made sure they are in contention for top four.

Nevertheless, their campaign flattered to deceive. Injuries to T Natarajan and Washington Sundar didn’t help either as they finished at eighth.

Players Retained: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Players Released: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod

Players they will eye for:

Ben Stokes: At this point, SRH needs a captain. Moreover, they would also like to grab a foreign all-rounder. What could be better than Stokes who gives you both the options with one single shot? Although he is listed in INR 2 Cr bracket, SRH do have all the money to go after him; in fact they have the most (42 cr).

Mayank Agarwal: If not Ben Stokes, then Agarwal can certainly be the solution to their captaincy problem. Since, Stokes is also England captain and with his fitness being a concern, Agarwal can be a better choice if Return on Investment is what the owners live by. Besides, Agarwal can also be a solid opener, however, his form can be a cause for concern.

Sam Curran: Right now, SRH need a quality all-rounder who could also act a finisher in the lower middle order. And if Ben Stokes is not in your plans, then you have to consider Curran. Curran also comes into the picture if SRH is looking for a proper batter like Agarwal as captaincy material. In that case, Curran will strengthen the position of a third seam bowler cum finisher at six. Curran is placed two crore bracket and made quite a name for himself at Chennai Super Kings.

Nicholas Pooran: Although Pooran had a forgettable year, his finishing skills are very much in demand. He was relased by SRH this year, but franchisees have bought back their players effectively and quite economically in the past. He is listed at 2 cr base prize; last year he was bought for 10.75 cr. He shrugged off West Indies’ T20 debacle with a sublime performance in Abu Dhabi T10 where he not only won the Player-of-the-Tournament award for his 345 runs, which came at a 49.28 average along with a phenomenal strike rate of 234.69 including three fifties, but also led Deccan Gladiators to the tittle.

Purse Remaining: INR 42.25 Cr.

