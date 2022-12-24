IPL 2023 Auctions: 'When Your Crush Finally Says Yes'-England Batter Joe Root's Maiden IPL Contract Sparks Meme Fest

Former England skipper Joe Root secured his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) contract after he was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals franchise for Rs 1 crore at the mini auction. Root, who was registered at a base price of Rs 1 crore, was unsold in the initial phase of the IPL mini auction. Rajasthan later roped in the English batter during the accelerated auction. Root’s maiden IPL contract certainly did not go unnoticed as fans and followers flooded social media with hilarious posts.

One social media user cheekily shared a Pakistani reality show meme to refer to Root’s selection.

Another Twitter user wrote, “When your crush finally says yes. This is the similar situation for Joe Root now."

One Twitter handle shared a footage of Root’s terrific switch hit during a Test match and wrote, “Joe Root also can play some fancy shots, best of luck for the IPL 2023."

“Joe root be like: chalo koi batting toh milegi nhi thoda ghum hi lenge [It will be a good chance to spend the vacation as I will not get too many opportunities to play in IPL]. By the way I am so happy for Joe root," read a comment.

One fan lauded Root’s strategy and wrote, “Joe Root using this IPL as a practice session for the World Cup. Mad respect man."

Here are some other funny posts.

Joe Root had previously taken part in the 2018 IPL auction but he had failed to secure a franchise ahead of the 11th season of the competition.

Root has so far played 32 matches in T20Is for England and the 31-year-old has five half centuries under his belt. In T20Is, Root was last seen in action against Pakistan back in May 2019 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Root has now reunited with his national teammate Jos Buttler in IPL. The Rajasthan-based franchise signed some key international players like Jason Holder and Adam Zampa at the IPL 2023 mini auction. Rajasthan will be led by Sanju Samson in the next season of the IPL.

