IPL 2023: Cameron Green to be Available Only as a Batter till April 13

Australia’s Cameron Green has been roped in by Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 17.50 Crore for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 but he will be available to play only as a batter till April 13. This has come after Cricket Australia issued workload management policy guidelines for pacers that franchises must follow.

On the morning of the auction, Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) CEO and IPL COO Hemang Amin wrote in the email to the 10 franchises, “Cricket Australia has informed this morning that Cameron Green (player No. 8) will be fully available. However, if he features in all the four Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Green will not be able to bowl for four weeks from the conclusion of the fourth Test scheduled from 9th March to 13th March, 2023."

ALSO READ | ‘Judging Him by Just One ICC Tournament Not Right’: India Legend Backs Rohit Sharma

Advertisement

The 23-year-old all-rounder is currently undergoing treatment for an injured finger which has ruled him out of the third Test between Australia and South Africa slated to begin on Wednesday. It is to be noted that Green became the second-highest paid player in the auction and it will be quite interesting to see what kind of role he gets in IPL.

Meanwhile, IPL franchises are also anxious over BCCI’s workload statement. The BCCI released a statement that National Cricket Academy (NCA) will monitor the workload of players shortlisted for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India in November. BCCI said, “Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL franchises to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023."

ALSO READ | IND vs SL: Umran Malik Clocks 155 KMPH; Netizens Go Crazy, Say ‘Pace Is Pace, Yaar

Advertisement

IPL franchises do provide reports on the India players’ workloads during the IPL but for the first time the BCCI has mentioned the NCA’s involvement. Now, franchises raised an issue on this as they believe that BCCI should have informed them before the auction as done by the other nations’ cricket boards. According to the reports mentioned in Times of India, a franchise official said, “Like the other boards (specifically England’s cricket board and Cricket Australia), the BCCI should have spelt this out before the IPL auction, so that franchises could have planned accordingly."

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here