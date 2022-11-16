IPL 2023: Check Out The Players Retained And Released by Defending Champions Gujarat Titans

The defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Gujarat Titans have retained their title-winning core team. The likes of skipper Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami and Rashid Khan will form the cornerstone of Gujarat Titans. The IPL franchise has also invested in an Indian talent pool which includes Sai Kishore, Sai Sudarshan, Abhinav Manohar and Yash Dayal.

Ahead of the next edition of the tournament, Gujarat has released some players which includes big-hitting England opener Jason Roy and Indian speedster Varun Aaron. Some fans were disappointed that the reigning champions traded T20 specialist Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Now, the franchise has a considerable purse value of Rs 19.25 crore, three overseas slots to fill,ahead of the IPL auction next month.Theside will be looking to make some valuable additions as they zero down their plan for the IPL next year.

Here is all you need to know about the Gujarat Titans squad.

Gujarat Titans Retained Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad, Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan

Released players: Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron

Traded Players: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson

Purse remaining for the auction: Rs 19.25 crore

Gujarat Titans had a dream run in its debut season as the Hardik Pandya-led outfit went on to win the trophy. The success in the debut season for the team has led to Pandya now being touted as the future white-ball captain of India. The prolific all-rounder had a decent T20 World Cup and will lead India in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Due to Hardik’s bold leadership skills and a terrific core-group of players, fans expect Gujarat Titans to be a dominant IPL franchise in years to come.

