IPL 2023: Franchisees To Submit Final List of Retentions By November 15-Report

The franchisees will have to give a list of the retained players latest by November 15. This has to be done under the process of mini-IPL auction ahead of the 2023 edition whose final date is yet to appear.

Unlike the mega auction last year, when two new franchises were added and the old teams could retain a maximum of four players, there is no such cap for the mini-auction ahead of IPL 2023. In addition to the money left over from the previous auction, each team will have an additional INR 5 crore (approx. US $607,000) to spend, making the overall auction purse INR 95 crore (approx. US $11.5 million).

Punjab Kings had the largest purse left - INR 3.45 crore (approx. US $425,000) - after last year’s auction, while Lucknow Super Giants had exhausted their entire purse. Chennai Super Kings had INR 2.95 crore (approx. US $358,000) remaining, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (INR 1.55 crore, or approx. US $188,000), Rajasthan Royals (INR 0.95 crore or approx. US $115,000) and Kolkata Knight Riders (INR 0.45 crore, or approx. US $55,000). Defending champions Gujarat Titans were left with INR 0.15 crore (approx. US $18,000) while three teams - Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals - had INR 0.10 crore (approx. US $12,000).

Despite being called mini, these IPL auctions have fetched some of the most expensive buys. Namely: South Africa’s Chris Morris who was bought for a whopping INR 16.25 crore in 2021. And, India’s Yuvraj Singh who was paid 25 lakh less in 2015 auctions.

Overseas players have often been big earners at mini-auctions with Pat Cummins getting INR 15.5 crore from Knight Riders in 2020, while Ben Stokes’ first IPL pay cheque was INR 14.50 crore from Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017.

The IPL auction for the next season could reportedly be held in Bengaluru on December 16. Earlier this year in February, post the introduction of two new franchises, a mega auction was organised across two days with the original eight teams undergoing a sea change in their squad composition.

According to a report in The Times of India, the salary purse for each franchise could also be increased from the current limit of Rs 90 crore to 95 crore for the IPL 2023 auction.

Meanwhile, after a gap of nearly three years, IPL will revert to its home-and-away format from the next season onwards thanks to the covid pandemic easing out.

