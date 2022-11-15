IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan And Other Legends to Analyse Team Retention on Tuesday Evening

Harbhajan Singh, Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan and other former players will discuss the retained players of all 10 franchises on Tuesday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set a November 15 deadline for the franchises to send the final list of retained players. This time around, each team can retain up to 15 players and have to release the remaining 10. However, last year, the team size was set to a maximum of 25 while the minimum number of players in a team was 18.

It will be a tricky task to pick and choose players that the teams signed last season. The franchises who finished the last four in IPL 2022 - Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to retain 15 players. While the bottom-placed teams of last season might make some massive changes in their squad.

“Star Sports will broadcast a special show ‘Game Plan: IPL Retention Special’ today, November 15th, 2022 from 6-7 PM. During the show, the list of IPL retained players will be discussed and analyzed with legends of the game like Sanjay Manjrekar, Harbhajan Singh, Aakash Chopra and more.

The mini players’ auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is likely to take place on December 23 in Kochi. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. According to ESPN Cricinfo, the auction would be a one-day affair and will be conducted in Kochi.

However, several teams have already made some big moves in the trading window to strengthen their squad.

KKR have made three additions to their squad during the trading window as Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz joined them from Gujarat Titans. While they included Shardul Thakur in a trade-in deal with Delhi Capitals for Aman Khan.

While Sam Billings and Pat Cummins have pulled out of the upcoming season and KKR might not retain them.

Mumbai Indians have signed Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff from Royal Challengers Bangalore in a trade deal. While their legendary all-rounder Kieron Pollard has announced retirement from playing in IPL but he joined Mumbai as batting coach to continue his journey with them,

