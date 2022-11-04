IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Won't Let Ravindra Jadeja Go Away from Chennai Super Kings - Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 wasn’t quite memorable for the Chennai Super Kings. They entered the tournament under a new captain in Ravindra Jadeja, but things started to fall apart within the team. The defending champions had a poor start to their campaign and eventually ended 9th on the points table with 4 wins and 10 defeats. During the season, the franchise also witnessed a change in leadership as MS Dhoni got the leadership back while Jadeja was ruled out towards the business end of the tournament with a rib injury. But source-based media reports told a different story altogether.

If reports are to be believed, it was learned that Jadeja didn’t step down willingly but was asked to leave his position. The turn of events resulted in a fall-out between the all-rounder and the franchise which further led to rumours that Jadeja has made up his mind to part ways with CSK. Meanwhile, he also deleted all CSK-related posts from his social media accounts which fuelled the speculations.

Recently, it was also heard that Delhi Capitals are keen to trade Jadeja for Axar Patel for the upcoming season. The deadline for trading is November 15. However, a latest media report says that CSK won’t let the all-rounder go.

According to The Times of India, Dhoni is not in favour of releasing or trading Jadeja as the 33-year-old Saurashtra cricketer is an integral part of the team. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter believes that the influence of Jadeja cannot be replaced as the team prepares to play home games in Chennai in IPL 2023.

Last month, Jadeja suffered a knee injury that ruled him out of the T20 World Cup 2022. The report has also stated that he hasn’t been in touch with the franchise for quite a long time now. If the management looks to hold the all-rounder back then it will be a major relief for the CSK fans who are eagerly waiting for the tournament to return to its original home & away module.

The report also added the MS Dhoni-led side has decided to release the likes of Chris Jordan and Adam Milne.

